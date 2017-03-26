Posted on Mar 26, 2017 in Sports

Ellensburg outslugs Jacks in doubleheader

The Quincy Jacks began their regular season with a tough customer at the door, the state bronze medalists from 2016, Ellensburg Bulldogs.

Nevertheless, the Jacks fought and fought hard, laying 12 runs on the ‘Dogs in the second game of a doubleheader.

Ellensburg won the first game 16-4 and the second one 23-12.

“If we had played a little better on defense, I think we had a chance to win that game, and that is a really good team that we played,” head coach Andy Harris said of his Jacks, which at one point trailed Ellensburg by just two runs, after giving up seven in the first two innings.

The defense is young, and it will improve, Harris said.

In the first game, Quincy struggled out of the gate, but still made a game of it until the middle innings. Going into the fourth frame, Quincy trailed 8-3.

“They kind of piled on in the fifth,” Harris said, “But we played with them for the most part in both games.”

Next up for the Jacks is a trip to Othello this weekend.

The doubleheader starts at 11 a.m.

Against Ellensburg, a three-run home run by Cody Kehl made it crystal clear that he has every intention of keeping his promise: To become the league MVP this year, his senior season with the Jacks.

“He just crushed that ball,” Harris said. The Jacks were trailing 7-2 and Kehl’s long ball kept the team in the game. Kehl has been a leader for the team this year, Harris added. He was 5-of-5 with three singles, a double, a homer and three walks in the series.

Doug Tobin was 3-for-6 with three singles. Gage Stephens was 3-of-6 with two doubles and a single.

Playing small-ball also kept the Jacks in the game.

Danny Chavez laid a crisp bunt down the third-base line and “he just flew down the line,” to first, Harris said. Chavez was 2-of-5 with two singles.Chase Sepulveda was 2-of-4 with two singles.

“We are looking to using his speed as the season goes on,” he said. “We have a pretty fast team.”

