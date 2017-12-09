Posted on Dec 9, 2017

Elvis, or Elf-is, visits downtown Quincy for Christmas

The traditional Christmas get-together in downtown Quincy’s Rotary Park featured favorite songs, cookies, hot cocoa, dozens of children eager to meet Santa Claus, and this time, something different: the master of ceremonies was a look-alike Elvis, the King of Rock and Roll, in an elf hat. (See a collection of photos on our Photo Galleries page.)

There was no snow for the Christmas Tree Lighting on Dec. 4, unlike last year, when children made snow angels on Central Avenue as more white flakes fell from the sky.

Children’s choirs and an adult choir sang Christmas tunes. Then the Quincy Elvis sang “Blue Christmas,” also a cappella, for the large crowd waiting for Santa to arrive in a firetruck. Deb Adams-Parrish, of Windermere Real Estate just around the corner, said she knows this Elvis and confirmed that he is a natural showman. (The performer in the white suit, sequins and giant ruby rings was Tom Parrish, Deb’s husband.)

After belting out his classic Christmas tune, the Quincy Elvis led the crowd in “Here Comes Santa Claus,” and that was followed by the adult choir leading everyone in “Feliz Navidad.”

Then the firetruck rolled up, Santa stepped into his little red house, and each child got to meet and talk with him.

By Dave Burgess, qvpreditor@gmail.com