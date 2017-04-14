Engagement: Echkardt, Roduner

Posted on Apr 14, 2017 in Community

Echkardt, Roduner

Donna Mae Eckhardt, of Dryden, and Duane John Roduner, of Quincy, have announced their engagement.

She is the daughter of the late Virgil and Alma Jacobs, of Wenatchee. His parents are the late John and Hannah Roduner, of Quincy.

She is a graduate of Wenatchee High School and the Prairie Bible Institute of Three Hills, Alberta, Canada. She is a homemaker and a retired missionary, bookkeeper and computer warehouse worker.

He is a graduate of Prairie Bible High School, Prairie Bible Institute and Western Baptist College of Salem, Ore. He holds a Bachelor of Arts and a Bachelor of Theology and has completed language studies in Costa Rica. He is a retired missionary, director of missions and the former president/moderator of the Coulee Baptist Association.

A May 13, 2017, wedding date has been set.