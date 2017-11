Posted on Nov 7, 2017

Engagement: Martinez – Omlin

Gary and Pennie Omlin, and Greg and Rosie Martinez, all of Quincy, are pleased to announce the engagement of Erin Omlin to Roger Martinez, both Quincy High School graduates.

Erin is employed by the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office in Ellensburg, and Roger is employed at Washington Tractor in Quincy. The couple reside in Ellensburg. No wedding date has yet been set.