Posted on May 20, 2017 in Opinion

Enough!: Letter to the editor

A 70-year-old woman in Dalarna, Sweden, was prosecuted for “hate speech” from a 2-year-old Facebook post where she expressed her frustration over immigrants defecating in their streets. Now, two years later, she’s being dragged into court and threatened with jail time based on a law on “incitement to racial hatred.” The whole case is based solely on a screenshot of her Facebook post, and the whole story stinks to high heaven. There are numerous reports on a very popular sugar alternative (you can look into on your own and can probably guess which one it is) that claim it suppresses thyroid function and actually promotes weight gain. An article states that the product in question produces carcinogenic dioxins when heated and that the bitter truth about this artificial sweetener is that it’s a chemical in the same class as highly toxic pesticides like DDT. There have been TV ads where parents are encouraged to use it – presumably to keep their kids healthier than if they used natural sweeteners. I used to buy this product by the box load, thinking I was making a healthier choice. No wonder my appetite soared and I gained enough weight that when I sat on a rolling stool at the pedicure spa here in Quincy last week, the chair’s support system collapsed and went flying in all directions – like shrapnel in a war zone! The staff refused to let me pay and were laughing so hard they were nearly weeping. Well, the damage has been done but so has my homework: I’m now sticking with blue agave, stevia, or plain old sugar, but I’ve not seen a restaurant – anywhere – where the envelopes aren’t set out to entice folks like the wicked queen did with the apple she presented to Snow White. Meanwhile, the chemtrailing and other geoengineering methods are going full-speed ahead. They’ve wisely been leaving portions of our natural blue sky and real clouds alone, though most every day they gradually weave trails of chemicals through them. Our temperatures and weather are manipulated to the point that our growing season may already be destroyed this year – and likely will be if people don’t start pushing through their stupor and complacency, activate their God-given reasoning, and speak up before it’s too late. Respectfully submitted from a positive person who wants these negative things exposed – and ended. Basta!

Dwight Needens,

Quincy