Posted by Sebastian Moraga on Dec 15, 2016 in Sports

Ephrata Tigers tame Quincy Jacks’ wrestlers, 44-25

Nothing went like clockwork for the Jacks against Ephrata last week. Not even the clock.

The first home series of the season against a CWAC opponent started out on a slight delay after the scoreboard-clock malfunctioned.

The rest of the evening didn’t go much easier for the Jacks, who lost to Ephrata 44-25.

“We kind of got punched in the face,” head coach Greg Martinez said. “We’ll see what we are made of now, how we respond and what our next two weeks look like.”

Just like against Warden, the middleweights gave Quincy a slight edge at first, but Ephrata always stayed within striking distance, and that served the Tigers well in the late matches.

Raul Barajas started the matches at 132 lbs., defeating his opponent by pin with 13 seconds left in the second round.

At 138 lbs., Quincy’s Mario Mercado could not overcome a 4-0 deficit and lost by points 8-2.

At 145 lbs., Nate Ramirez took early 2-0 and 5-1 leads over Ephrata’s Will Anderson. In the second round Anderson was fined a point for punching Ramirez and got no closer. Down 10-3 in the third, Anderson held on for 20 seconds of the round to avoid getting pinned, losing on points 13-3.

At 152, Devon Salcedo started the match ahead 1-0 after Ephrata’s Sergio Gayona was docked a point for unsportmanlike conduct. Despite a nosebleed, Salcedo went on to pin Gayona with a minute left in the second round.

At 160 lbs., Tanner Wallace took an early 1-0 lead on an illegal hold by Ephrata and never looked back, leading 11-0 halfway through the second round. With a minute to go in the round, Wallace won by pin.

At 170, Victor Tafoya met up with Ephrata’s Oliver Rodriguez. In a tough matchup of juniors, Tafoya took a 2-1 lead into the second round. Rodriguez took the lead 3-2, Tafoya recouped it at 4-3 then at 6-4 after two rounds.

In the third, Rodriguez rallied to 7-6, but ultimately yielded to the Quincy wrestler 9-7.

At 182 lbs., Ray Robinson fell in a 4-0 hole against Cole Spencer. Spencer was ahead 6-1 in the second when he pinned the Jacks’ Robinson.

At that point, Quincy led 25-9. Against Warden, that’s when the Cougars had started their rally, and Ephrata did the same thing.

At 195, Quincy’s Jerry Hodges had perhaps the most exciting match of the night, coming back re-energized after a tough first round to get the crowd behind him against senior Perry Anderson, before yieding in the third round 12-2.

Martinez highlighted Hodges’ guts, staying in the match and managing to avoid getting pinned.

“Jerry wrestled a very tough kid, he weighed in at like 180 and wrestled at 195,” Martinez said. “The guy that he faced probably has a chance to go to state for Ephrata. Even though that was a loss, that was probably our best match of the night.”

At 220 Ruben “Boy” Vargas lost by pin with 34 seconds left in the second to put Ephrata within one pin of the Jacks.

At that point, with Quincy ahead 25-19, the series was essentially tied, because the Jacks had no wrestler at 113 lbs. and that would give the Tigers a win by forfeit. First, Miguel German had to face a much taller Efren Beduya at 285 lbs. Beduya pinned German.

Jose Buenrostro lost 12-0 to Ephrata’s Benji Hernandez. The win gave Ephrata a 29-25 lead prior to the forfeit.

Ahead 35-25, Ephrata faced a Quincy team desperate for a pin, 120-pounder Danny Cruz fought hard, leading 5-2 and 7-2 before his opponent rallied.

At the end of two rounds, Cruz still led 11-9. Halfway through the third, though, Ephrata took the lead 12-11. In the midst of a deafening din, Ephrata held on and won 14-11 to seal the series victory.

In the last match of the night, Miguel Ramirez faced Ephrata’s fellow sophomore Damian Garcia. Knotted at six after two rounds, Garcia took a 7-6 lead early in the third.

The lead seesawed between Garcia and Ramirez, with Garcia ultimately prevailing with a pin, with 37 seconds to go in the match.

Next up is a trip to Selah tonight and a trip to Cashmere on Saturday at 10 a.m.

Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com