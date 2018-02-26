Posted on Feb 26, 2018

Evening learning finds a niche at conference center

After long hours of hard work, a dozen grown-ups walked inside the Quincy Valley Business & Conference Center and opened folders and notebooks just as if they were children again.

“Did everyone get their reading done this weekend?” asked the instructor, Kirsten Escure, an adult like her students. A mix of yeses and nos followed.

“Did you find a lot of new words? That’s exciting!” Escure said. “Let me go get my whiteboard.”

Escure said she has taught both children and adults before, so she can tell the difference. The adults have a better attitude about learning.

“They are here and they are ready to go,” Escure said. “They are eager to learn, and they ask for homework.”

For the students, that’s just one difference. Doing homework, memorizing, finding time to come to class – it was all easier back in the day.

It’s still doable, though. Some students at the ESL adult classes offered by Big Bend Community College three evenings a week at the building on F Street SW smile wide when the instructor mentions their good attendance record.

Attendance has been tricky for this group, “moving from here to there,” in years past, student Ana Berta Herrera said in Spanish.

“We were at Hi-Tech High, then at Monument (Elementary), and now we are here,” Herrera said.

“Here” is the Quincy Valley Business & Conference Center building, the part that used to be called the Heartland building. Here, Herrera’s class, for intermediate-to-advanced students, another class for beginning students and another class for GED preparation, seem to have found a more permanent home.

Faviola Barbosa, dean of transitional studies at BBCC, said the new location will allow the students to learn skills that go beyond those of a traditional English class. At the same time, the move to the Port building seeks to bring a more stable home to current and future classes the college might offer in Quincy.

“With their remodeling, because they are putting in new classrooms in their facilities, we will learn how we can offer day courses, too, like college-level courses, math and humanities,” Barbosa said. “With this partnership with the port, we are hoping to have some official Big Bend signage so we can actually be acknowledged as being in the building and offering our services.”

The port is building two classrooms, a reception area, a storage area, and “we are looking at being able to have a computer lab,” Barbosa said. Being able to use online testing is a big plus, as well.

The remodeling makes the new spot a little uncomfortable at the moment, Herrera said, but it will get better. Still, a couple of students and a visitor trip on the unfinished digs, which began hosting classes in January.

“The location helps, having the classes closer by,” said Maria Martinez, who has also taken classes at the Big Bend campus, 36 miles away.

Barbosa is also a fan of the new location.

“Having this site in Quincy can help us serve not just the residents of Quincy but also the outskirts, and also potentially increase our enrollment,” she said.

On a night in February, 11 out of the 12 students in Escure’s class show up. Enrollment is still open until mid-March, so a couple of new faces turn out.

The class happens in English. “But every so often, when the teacher isn’t around …” said Martinez in Spanish with a laugh.

In the room next door, another group learns. These are the beginner students, with a different instructor, Roger Mar, and learning things like the difference between like and likes, is and are, and between, too and either. These classes are definitely bilingual, with Mar switching back and forth.

It was quiz day, so they weren’t very talkative, which is also one of the words they learned this quarter.

“Talkative,” Mar told his group, which immediately repeated the word syllable by syllable, “Talk-a-tive.”

Escure’s students are the intermediate to advanced students, developing conversation skills and learning about conjugations, tenses and verbs.

“Oh, how hard those verbs are,” said student Ana Berta Herrera in Spanish. She’s been in the United States for a long time, decades even, and some of those verbs still refuse to become her friends.

“The language is a lot of times what keeps us from progressing,” she said in Spanish. She attends classes during the winter, while work is slow, but once April rolls around, time to study becomes scarce.

“I’m embarrassed to tell you, I have been in the U.S. for 40 years,” Herrera said in Spanish. “I came focused on working, and I didn’t take time to study back when my mind was clearer and younger. Now, sometimes I concentrate and all of a sudden I start thinking about my children’s problems.”

A classmate of Herrera’s, Miguel Angel Gonzalez attended class for a quarter, took a break, then returned this quarter. The break lasted three years.

“Work,” he said in Spanish. “Lots of work.”

Still, the students said it’s possible to make progress, if you take the time to show up.

“Our teacher is excellent,” Herrera said in Spanish. “She’s willing to let us ask questions about what we don’t understand.”

Some students, like Martinez, have reached agreements at work to allow them to come to class. She was not the only one who said she wished the classes happened every night, not just three nights per week.

“Three nights a week, you miss a day and you get lost,” Martinez said in Spanish. “With classes every day, you have a better chance that you will not get lost.”

By Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com