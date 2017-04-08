Posted on Apr 8, 2017 in News

Experienced law enforcement officer sworn in as chief

Bill Larson, Quincy’s new interim chief of police, says he has loved being in public service, wherever he was assigned over his long career.

Larson was sworn in on Tuesday night by Nancy Schanze, the city of Quincy’s finance officer and city clerk, at a City Council meeting. He replaces the former chief of police, Bob Heimbach.

There were about 20 citizens attending the meeting. There was no discussion about the abrupt departure of Heimbach, and it was not on the meeting agenda. Mayor Jim Hemberry was absent.

Speaking with The Quincy Valley Post-Register on Monday, Larson said he likes being back in law enforcement and recognizes the Quincy position is an interim job. His contract goes through Aug. 31.

He said he has not worked in or resided in Quincy before and currently lives in Wenatchee. He retired from the Washington State Patrol as a captain, and his last assignment was as District 6 commander, which is over a five-county area, including the Quincy area. Overall, he was with WSP for 28 years.

Upon retirement, he went to work with the Chelan County Public Utility District as security director for nearly eight years. After that he worked for Chelan County Fire District No. 1 for six months, where he was assigned to start a program dealing with wildfires. That role ended in August 2016, he said.

About the sudden change in leadership at the Quincy Police Department, Larson said he has no knowledge and no comment.

It is a huge priority for him to reach out to the community, he said.

“I have a very strong commitment to serve and provide quality services to the citizens of Quincy,” Larson said. “I want to understand the unique interests and expectations of the community I now serve.”

He said the city expects him to provide effective leadership and stability while the search goes on for a chief and to be involved in the process of hiring a new one.

“I wouldn’t have taken the position if I had not known such good things about the community and recognized the quality of the men and women who make up the police department,” he said.

Coming in to Quincy, he said he has no hidden agenda and no monumental changes in mind. But he said he is not one to not seize opportunities and be proactive.

By Dave Burgess, qvpreditor@gmail.com