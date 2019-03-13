Posted on Mar 13, 2019

Finalists picked for QSD director job

Three educators, including a Quincy school principal, are the finalists for the open position of director of teaching and learning in Quincy School District.

The three – Sheila Gerrish, interim assistant principal at Lynnwood Elementary School and Mountlake Terrace Elementary School, Alicen Gaytley, assistant director of instructional programs for the Wenatchee School District, and Colleen Frerks, principal of Ancient Lakes Elementary School in Quincy – will field questions from QSD staff and community members on March 15, at 3:30 p.m. at the district’s transportation department building.

Gerrish has a doctorate in educational leadership from Seattle Pacific University, and according to a press release from QSD, “is a champion for children committed to utilizing research-based practices and assessment data to achieve results and outcomes for all students, and is an expert in academic support strategies, interventions and approaches.”

Gaytley has a master’s degree from Grand Canyon University and will earn administrator credentials from Washington State University in May. According to the press release, she is “a trusted program administrator of district-wide instructional programs such as AVID, AP (advanced placement) HiCap (Highly Capable) and Directed Study.”

Frerks has been a longtime principal for the Quincy School District, having led George Elementary, Mountain View Elementary and Ancient Lakes, which is set to open this summer. She received her Principal Professional Certification from a Whitworth/Gonzaga/Eastern Washington University consortium, and a Master’s of Curriculum, Instruction and Supervision from Gonzaga.

Last year, Frerks was one of the finalists for the job when Amy Torrens-Harry was chosen. Torrens-Harry will retire due to health reasons this June.

The transportation department is at 721 F St. SE, in Quincy.

Post-Register Staff