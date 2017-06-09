Posted on Jun 9, 2017 in News

Fire district gets a boost for training

Grant County Fire District No. 3 received word on May 26 that it had been awarded a grant through the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant program in the amount of $443,816 to purchase a mobile, live fire training simulator.

“We are extremely pleased to have been awarded this grant. It will be a huge benefit to not only our responders, but also our mutual aid partners that will share in this training facility with us,” Don Fortier, fire chief of GCFD3, said in a press release.

Recently, the state of Washington mandated that all firefighters be trained in an enclosed live fire situation at least every three years, the district said. This facility will allow the fire district to exceed those requirements for all its firefighters.

The fire district will be responsible for a 5 percent match of funds.

The district has one year from the date of the award to complete the process of purchasing the simulator.

By Post-Register Staff