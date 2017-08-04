Posted on Aug 4, 2017 in News

Fire district wins grant, plans to add personnel

Grant County Fire District 3 announced on July 28 that it has been awarded a grant that will enable it to add two full-time firefighters for three years.

The district said the grant will allow it to provide better fire protection and medical services to Quincy, George, the communities of Sunland and Crescent Bar and to all of Quincy Valley. The additional manpower will increase staffing levels on apparatus and will aid in reducing response time, GCFD3 said in a press release.

The two additional firefighters will cover weekends, which will enhance the district’s coverage during peak response times. Historically, GCFD3 has relied heavily on volunteer firefighters on weekends, GCFD3 said. The additional manpower will help, especially on concert weekends and during the summer months when the local population increases drastically.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency’s share of the grant is $296,787, according to GCFD3. That sum will be combined with the fire district’s required matching funds of $121,491, for a total of $481,278.

The district expects to hire the two firefighters by the end of 2017.

By Post-Register Staff