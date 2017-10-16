Posted on Oct 16, 2017

First-timer Royer seeks seat on City Council

Andrew Royer, executive director of the Quincy Free Methodist Church, seeks a seat on the Quincy City Council in his first-ever appearance on a ballot.

Royer, a former owner of mortgage and insurance agencies in town and a full-time resident of Quincy since 1999, is running unopposed for Paul Worley’s city council seat – No. 4. Worley declined to run for re-election to the council, seeking instead to become the city’s next mayor.

Royer, a married father of two, says people have approached him in past election seasons asking him to run, but the time was not right.

“It was never something I was overly drawn to, but it never sounded outside the realm of possibility,” he said. “It always sounded like something I would be open to at some point.”

Born and raised in Quincy, Royer says his family has had businesses in Quincy since the 1960s.

“I think I have got a pretty good sense of Quincy,” he said. “Quincy is a wonderfully unique place that has its own personality.”

Becoming a council member will have a steep learning curve for someone who has never held elected office before, he said, but that’s true of anyone entering a new field, he added.

Issues facing the city include the wastewater treatment plant, the management of growth, and the high turnover rate at the Quincy Police Department.

“Through my office,” he said, “I had the opportunity to get to know a lot of the officers and do their home loans or do their personal insurance, and it’s kind of sad to see those guys come in and then leave again.”

At the same time, Royer says he does not come to the council with an agenda.

“I want to give back to the community a little bit,” he said. “This is the way to do it.”

Asked how he felt about entering politics by running unopposed, Royer said he lamented that more people weren’t interested in serving in that capacity. At the same time, he said he did not like self-promotion, so not having to compete for the public’s attention is a plus.

Anyone interested in contacting Royer may email him at aroyer74@gmail.com, or call 787-3634.

Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com