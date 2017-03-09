Posted by Sebastian Moraga on Mar 9, 2017 in Sports

Fishing derby returns to Quincy’s Burke Lake

The seventh annual trout fishing derby will take place March 25 at Burke Lake, with hundreds of trout being released into the lake for the event.

The fishing derby raises money for the Quincy Valley Chamber of Commerce, welcoming fishermen and women of all ages from sunup until 1 p.m., March 25, with a variety of sizeable prizes on hand.

People who catch the longest fish and the most cumulative weight of fish will receive awards. The top five adults who catch the highest cumulative weights will compete in a drawing for a brand-new fishing boat from Bob Feil Boats and Motors in Wenatchee.

“That’s the grand prize,” said Cari Mathews, executive director of the chamber.

Children’s prizes include tackle boxes and fishing poles. Both adults and children will fish at the same time. Once they are registered, they can start fishing as soon as the sun rises.

Registration is $25 for adults and $10 for children ages 15 and younger.

People can fish from a boat or from the shore. Children must be supervised by an adult and they must sign a waiver beforehand.

Participants must bring their own equipment to the derby. Contest rules appear on the chamber’s website, quincyvalley.org.

This is one of two fishing derbies that the chamber organizes. In May, it hosts a Pikeminnow fishing derby, meant to get Pikeminnows out of the river. The Pikeminnow is a bothersome predator. The trout derby is just for fun, Mathews said, although she noted that the Pikeminnow derby of mid-spring gives away two boats.

At this month’s trout derby, between 1,000 and 1,200 trout have been purchased for the event, she said.

In addition to the main prizes, the event will have raffles, consolation prizes and prizes for children.

Register at the Quincy Valley Chamber of Commerce, Wenatchee’s Hooked On Toys, East Wenatchee’s Sportsman’s Warehouse and Quincy Hardware and Lumber.

To learn more, visit the chamber’s website or contact Mathews at the chamber or at 509-787-2140.

Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com