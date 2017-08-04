Posted on Aug 4, 2017 in News

Five candidates remain in search for dual vice principal

The position of dual vice principal for Pioneer and Mountain View elementary schools will likely be filled later this week, with five candidates vying for the job.

After the person designated for the job, Alesha Porter, was appointed principal of Pioneer Elementary following the resignation of Ellen Hopkins, questions arose whether the position of dual VP would disappear or be filled by a new person.

Superintendent of Quincy public schools John Boyd said last month that the need for the position still existed, despite the changes.

“Those schools are big and pushing 450 students,” he said.

The schools have grown, and principals could use a little help, for now, he added.

“It’s a position that we will need over the next couple of years to support our leadership, until we go into our reconfiguration mode. Then, there won’t be a need for that position,” he said.

By 2019, Quincy High School will have moved into a new, larger building; Quincy Junior High School’s building will have become the district’s fifth elementary school; the current high school building will have become a middle school; and all elementary schools will have switched to a K-5 model.

The five candidates are: Jordan Radke; Baldemar Charlie Diaz Jr.; Eric Franzen; Tiffany Viall; and J. Brent Seedall.

Radke is a Western Washington grad who is currently enrolled in an administrative internship with the Mount Vernon School District. He was scheduled to receive his principal certification this summer. He is also an assistant teacher with the Washington State Migrant Council. He was one of the finalists for the job of Monument Elementary School that went to Lisa Uvila last spring.

Diaz has a master’s degree in K-12 education, a master’s degree in professional development and a bachelor’s degree in bilingual K-12 education. He is the assistant principal at Sierra Vista Middle School in the Sunnyside School District.

Franzen has a master’s degree in education from Seattle Pacific University and a bachelor’s degree in education from the University of Washington. He is a Spanish teacher for second-graders in the Kent School District. He has also been an assistant principal at an elementary school in Toppenish and a principal in the Castle Rock School District.

Viall is a graduate of Washington State University and is an instructional coach and district mentor coach in the Wenatchee School District. She is also one of the people who applied for the job of Monument Elementary principal in March.

Seedall is a graduate of Eastern Washington University and is the principal at Deer Park Middle School, in Deer Park, north of Spokane, a position he has held for 12 years. Prior to that, he worked as an assistant principal in Washington and Idaho.

When Porter was chosen to become dual vice principal at Pioneer and Mountain View, she had worked as dean of students at Pioneer. That position has been eliminated.

The district had sought a school counselor for PES, and when that position proved hard to fill, the district created the position of dean of students for one year, Boyd said. Since then, the school has found a counselor, he added.

By Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com