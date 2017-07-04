Posted on Jul 4, 2017 in News

Food, fun and patriotism – it’s July 4 in George, Washington

This year marks the 60th annual Fourth of July celebration in George, and, big milestone that it is, the city is getting ready to party big, as well.

Start the day right with breakfast from some of the food booths, which open at 7 a.m. Take a stroll to the Rotary Pie Pavilion to watch the Georgettes prepare their famous cherry pie. This year they are christening a brand new 64-square-foot pan.

Registration for the 28th Annual Cherry Bomb Run also begins at 7 a.m. on the Montmorency Boulevard island (two blocks west of the park). All ages are welcome to participate in either a 10-k or a 2-mile race.

At 8:30 a.m., the Cherry Bomb Run begins.

All food booths and the open-air market open at 9 a.m., welcoming visitors to enjoy their treats and wares throughout the day.

Participants for the Grand Parade must register at 9 a.m., taking their place in the lineup at the Martha Inn parking lot. Spectators will want to find a spot with a good view for the Grand Parade’s 10 a.m. start. It’s a short route but packed with plenty of patriotic spirit and red-white-and-blue fun.

After the parade, the annual patriotic program will take place onstage and at the flag pole. The keynote speaker at this year’s program is state Sen. Judy Warnick, with

special guest 2017 Citizen of the Year Debby Kooy.

If your young ones are ready to move and play, games and activities for the whole family begin at 10 a.m.

The Stars, Bars and Classic Cars Show starts at 11:15 a.m. and runs until 3 p.m., east of the George Community Hall parking lot. The awards ceremony for the show begins at 2:45 p.m.

From 11:30 to noon, two contests will allow participants to show off their special skills: eating and spitting. Don’t worry, not in the same place! The cherry pit spitting contest will take place on the basketball court. The pie eating contest location will be announced that morning. Stay tuned to our QVPR Facebook page for updates on the location.

At noon, return to the Pavilion to get a piece of cherry pie with ice cream ($1 donation is suggested) before enjoying the on-stage entertainment. New to the celebration this year is magician and illusionist Nate Jester. Also performing in the afternoon is Memory Lane.

On-stage entertainment in the evening includes:

5 p.m.: Darnell Scott Band

7:30: Los Vega

The celebration ends with a bang and a blaze when the fireworks start at dusk. What a great end to a full day of family fun in the park!

By Jeannie Moraga, QVPR contributor

MORE ABOUT THE FOURTH IN GEORGE

Car show seeking new manager: The Stars, Bars and Classic Cars show at the George community festival will need a new manager next year, since Chuck and Jeannie Kiehn have announced that this is their final year running the car show. The couple started the show eight years ago. Although they will no longer manage the car show, they will continue managing the festival’s parade.

The next manager need not know much about cars. “It doesn’t take a lot of time, but it does take some organization,” she said, adding that when she started the show, she knew nothing about cars.

If anyone is interested, they may call Kiehn at 509-398-0123.

Anniversary drawings at Sage Coffeehouse: Sage Coffeehouse and Bistro celebrates its 5th anniversary on July 1. The restaurant will be holding drawings at 4 p.m. that day, with anyone who buys something at the shop automatically entered to win a $25, $50 or $100 Sage gift card. The gift card is valid for only food and drink purchases. You do not need to be present to win.