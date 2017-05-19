Posted on May 19, 2017 in Opinion

Foster parents needed: Letter to the editor

Did you know that May is National Foster Parent Appreciation Month? Foster parents open their hearts and homes to children in foster care. Foster parents provide the safety, love and nurturing that every child deserves, at a time when that child needs them the most.

FosteringWA recruits, and supports, foster parents. FosteringWA salutes all of the foster parents who have risen to the call to care for our most vulnerable citizens, children who have experienced abuse/neglect.

If you would like information on how to become a foster parent, contact FosteringWA at 1-877-620-5748.

Hayley Stoebner,

FosteringWA recruitment coordinator

Leavenworth