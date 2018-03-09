Posted on Mar 9, 2018

Four up for curriculum director job at QSD

Four candidates are in the running for the job of director of curriculum, instruction and assessment at the Quincy School District.

The job is currently held by Carole Carlton, who is retiring at the end of the year.

The four candidates will come to Quincy for an open meet-and-greet with community members, students and staff on March 16, between 3:30 and 4:30 p.m. at the QSD transportation department, 721 F St. SE in Quincy.

The candidates are: Heidi Busk, principal at Chelan’s Morgen Owings Elementary; Kristy Daley, assistant principal at Cashmere Middle School; Colleen Frerks, principal at Quincy’s Mountain View Elementary; and Amy Torrens-Harry, assistant director of teaching and learning at Maple Valley’s Tahoma School District.

Busk earned her principal certification from Washington State University and holds a master’s degree in teaching from Grand Canyon University. She previously served as assessment and math coordinator at the International School in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Daley holds a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Washington State University and a master’s degree in educational instruction technology from City University. She is also the Title I director for the Cashmere School District.

Frerks earned her master’s degree in curriculum, instruction and supervision from Gonzaga University. She has facilitated the implementation of district initiatives at both George Elementary and MVES. She also holds a Residency Administrator Principal Certificate.

Torrens-Harry holds a doctorate in Education Leadership from Washington State University and a master’s in educational administration from Western Washington University. At the Tahoma School District, she has also served as principal and assistant principal.

Nik Bergman, assistant superintendent of Quincy schools, wrote in an email that the district leaders hope to have a final decision on Carlton’s successor by March 21.

By Post-Register Staff