Posted on Jul 24, 2017 in Community

Fourth-grader named honorary chief of Quincy police

Let the fabled lord of darkness beware, fandom only goes so far.

A fan of “Star Wars” movies and a fan of Darth Vader, the new honorary chief of police at Quincy Police Department likes his new light-up toy saber a lot, but not enough to let Vader slide, if he were ever to show up in Q-Town.

Asked what he would do if Vader paid us a visit, 9-year-old Clint Turner did not hesitate, when given the choice of either slapping cuffs on him or asking him for his autograph.

“Arrest him,” said Turner, a fourth-grader whom the city named as honorary chief for 2017 at Tuesday’s City Council meeting.

“We are so tickled to honor Clint as Chief For A Day,” QPD Chief Bill Larson said, calling Turner “an extraordinary young man who wears the uniform with distinction and pride.”

The title is Chief For A Day, QPD officer Julie Fuller said, but the duties of the youngster in the dark blue uniform, complete with three stars on each side of his collar and a cool badge, last far longer than that.

Events like Sage ‘n’ Sun in Ephrata last June or September’s Farmer-Consumer Awareness Day in Quincy, either have had or will have Turner riding in a parade, decked in his blues, and waving at the crowd.

Among the perks of being chief for a day are the certificate and the badge, of course, but also the pile of brand-new toys he got, like a police toy car and megaphone, a toy Godzilla and the lightsaber.

Clint is the third of his siblings to be chosen as honorary chief. The children chosen tend to be youngsters who have faced obstacles in life. Clint has been blind since age 5, his mom, Tina, said.

Still few things shone brighter than his smile when he received his certificate. Finally, after years of waiting to be chief like his siblings had been, he had made it. He gets to keep the badge, the nametag, the uniform and, of course, the toys, including a certain megaphone that came with a very police-like siren.

“That’s going to be a fun toy at our house,” Tina said.

By Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com