Posted on Nov 28, 2017

Freshman headed to Portland for martial arts event

A multifaceted athlete starting her high school career, Jaselyn Jones will travel to Portland, Ore. to be part of the undercard of an MMA fight.

The 15-year-old Quincy High School freshman will not be wrestling MMA-style, but instead compete in a submission challenge match, more akin to jiu jitsu.

The event, titled Submission Underground 6, will take place at the Roseland Theater in Portland, Dec. 3.

“They are going to be doing it with a gi, just as if they were doing jiu jitsu,” said Christan Seda, Jones’ mom. “It’s a 10-minute round, just to see who gets the first submission.”

A gi is a white, garment worn in jiu jitsu and other martial arts. A submission is when one martial artists gets another to surrender or “tap out” of the match.

Asked how her daughter came to be picked for this match, Seda says she asked the same question of the people organizing it and they said, “Because all eyes are on Jaselyn.”

Jones has had success participating in regional jiu jitsu tournaments around the Northwest, but never in Portland before, which begs the question of how they heard of her.

Every four months, a jiu jitsu tournament called the Revolution occurs, and Jones has done well there, as well.

“They must have found out through the Revolution who she is, and wanted her to compete,” Seda said.

At the Roseland, Jones will be competing against an Oregon martial artist named Viviana Rodriguez.

“It’s so exciting,” Seda said. “Especially being from a small town. You don’t get this in a small town, so it’s pretty cool.”

Seda said her hope is that her daughter gets a good experience out of the competition. It’s something new for her, she said, “and for Grant County as well,” she said.

Jones is excited as well, Seda says, and keeps thinking she needs to train extra hard for her matchup against Rodriguez.

“I keep telling her, ‘Jaselyn, it’s just another jiu jitsu match, it’s not anything you’re not used to doing.’”

Jaselyn wrestled Rodriguez at the beginning of her jiu jitsu career before, the last time being in July. They have also wrestled against each other in nogi tournaments, which are tournaments that don’t require the gi.

A basketball star in middle school, Jones is a member of the QHS wrestling team as a freshman, and she’s the daughter of Brazilian Jiu Jitsu trainer Jeremy Seda.

To learn more about the event, go to www.submissionunderground.com. To watch the event live, go to www.flograppling.com

“I get so excited, it’s an unbelievable feeling,” Seda said.

By Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com