Posted by Sebastian Moraga on Feb 13, 2017 in Sports

Freshman swimmer advances to State (photo)

Quincy High School’s Jackson Calloway, a freshman swimmer, qualified for the State Swim and Dive meet at Federal Way’s Weyerhaeuser King County Aquatic Center next Feb. 17 and 18. Calloway competed in the 500-meter freestyle at Districts in Pullman, and clocked in with a time of five minutes, 15.02 seconds.