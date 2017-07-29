Posted on Jul 29, 2017 in Community

Fundraising show for Seattle Children’s Hospital returns

This August, the plight of hundreds of children at Seattle Children’s Hospital will encounter a helping hand in Quincy.

A fundraising showing of the classic 1980s movie “E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial,” will take place Aug. 11 at the Gorge. The show will collect money for Seattle Children’s Hospital and Quincy Valley School.

Last year’s fundraiser, “WonkaPalooza,” required more manpower than the fundraising group has now, said coordinator Cari Horning, who added that the smaller scale led to reducing the fundraiser from a movie, a concert, concessions and games, to just a movie and concessions.

Four of the five coordinators of last year’s show graduated in June from Quincy High School. One, Kendall Horning, is Cari’s daughter and a longtime patient of Children’s Hospital during her childhood.

“Starting this guild was Kendall’s idea,” Cari said of the fundraisers, which only moved to the Gorge last year. “Gave us something else to focus on than the conditions, her syndromes. We were at Children’s Hospital every four weeks for the past nine years.”

Kendall Horning starts college this fall at Walla Walla. The fundraiser is a way to give back to Children’s Hospital, which “changed all of our lives,” Cari said.

With Kendall and her friends in college, the need for more help putting on the fundraiser caused the group to team up with QVS, Horning said. This is the fundraiser’s second year, now renamed “Summer Cinema at the Gorge.”

The smaller scale, plus the partnership with the school make it more feasible for the event to keep happening each summer, Horning said.

To get to see the movie, people must purchase a $20 parking pass, which grants access to a vehicle carrying up to six people, Horning said. The portion of the funds going to QVS will go to the school’s music program.

Gates open at 7 p.m., with the movie starting right around dusk.

All concessions will cost $5 or less. No alcoholic beverages will be sold or allowed. Pets, smoking and outside coolers will also not be allowed. Rental chairs will be available on-site.

“We are hoping to pull people from Soap Lake, Moses Lake, Ephrata, Quincy, Wenatchee, Cashmere,” Cari Horning said. “However far we can reach.”

Last year’s fundraiser gathered around $31,000, Horning said. This year, with the event being smaller, there’s no goal amount, but instead, the focus is on spreading the word throughout Quincy and the Northwest. People from as far as Portland, Seattle, Spokane and Tri-Cities came to last year’s event.

This year, LambWeston, Akins, Live Nation (which runs the Gorge Amphitheatre), Legends, the Royer family, Quincy Deli Mart, the Weber family, Sage Bistro, Colonial Market, Desert Sun Dental, and Jones Winery, have signed on as sponsors.

“It doesn’t get any better than health care and education for children,” Horning said. “Those are two of the most important things out there. Other than loving our kids, we gotta get ’em the best education we can and keep ’em as healthy as we can.”

Tickets are available by contacting stuttle@quincyvalleyschool.org or pearlywhites509@gmail.com.

By Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com