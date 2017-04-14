Posted on Apr 14, 2017 in News

Funds for George projects included in proposed budgets

The recently released proposed 2017-2019 Washington State Senate and House capital budgets have included funding for a George water line infrastructure project and the Port of Quincy’s road infrastructure project at the port’s Industrial Park 5, the Port of Quincy announced last week.

Various businesses have been very interested in expanding or locating at Industrial Park 5 if the water and road infrastructure projects are completed.

Industrial Park 5 is north of Interstate 90 and west of State Route 281. It is within the city of George’s corporate limits.

The businesses would create many new jobs and would invest millions of dollars in private-sector funds into the local rural economy. Additionally, the new jobs would help to provide employment for George residents, 85 percent of whom are categorized as low to moderate income, according to information from the Port of Quincy.

In particular, the funding included in the proposed Senate and House capital budgets would assist the city of George in the design and construction of approximately 6,000 feet of 16-inch water pipe, which would connect Industrial Park 5 to the city’s existing water distribution system.

The funding included in the proposed House capital budget would help the Port of Quincy to construct a 1,850-foot roadway within Industrial Park 5, which would include two 12-foot-wide asphalt travel lanes, two 4-foot-wide shoulders, borrow ditches and road surface striping.

Sen. Judy Warnick, Rep. Tom Dent and Rep. Matt Manweller of the 13th Legislative District were instrumental in helping to get the funding included in the proposed 2017-2019 Senate and House capital budgets, the port said.

By Post-Register Staff