Posted by Sebastian Moraga on Feb 24, 2017 in Obituaries

Funeral Notice: Doug Stetner

Doug Stetner, of Quincy, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017.

Holy rosary will be recited on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at 7 p.m. at St. Pius X Catholic Church, Quincy.

Mass of the Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, Feb. 27, at 11 a.m. at St. Pius X Catholic Church.

Please leave a memory for the family or sign their online guestbook at www.scharbachs.com.

Scharbach’s Columbia Funeral Chapel, Quincy, is assisting the family with arrangements.