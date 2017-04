Posted on Mar 31, 2017 in Obituaries

Funeral Notice: Karen J. Rosenberger

Karen J. Rosenberger, 65, former resident of the Wenatchee Valley passed away on Sept. 16, 2016.

A celebration of life service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 8, 2017, at Scharbach’s Columbia Funeral Chapel, 300 G St. SE, Quincy.

Scharbach’s Columbia Funeral Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.