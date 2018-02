Posted on Feb 1, 2018

Funeral notice: William (Bill) Watson

William (Bill) Watson, 89, a longtime Quincy resident, passed away Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018.

A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 716 Third Ave. SE, Quincy.

Scharbach’s Columbia Funeral Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.