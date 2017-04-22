Pages Menu
Community news for the Quincy, Washington, area since 1949

Apr 22, 2017

Future golfers hit the links during spring break (Photo)

Young golfers had a chance to hone their skills during spring break, at a youth camp organized by QHS seniors Anai Flores, Luis Barragan, Brendan Van Diest and Jadith Alcaraz.The camp’s purpose is to create a pipeline of talent into the high school starting in the early years of schooling, so that players can hit the ground running when it comes time to wear the green-and-gold on the golf course. Submitted photo.

