Posted on Apr 9, 2017 in Sports

Future grapplers learn the ropes at Quincy High School (Photos)

At bottom, Quincy High School boys’ wrestling head coach Greg Martinez warms up with a few of the grade-schoolers hoping to someday wrestle for the green-and-gold. The youth wrestling program held one of its final practices last week and celebrated with an ice cream party. At top, the majority of the members of the team. Bottom row from left: Julian Bedolla, Jeremiah James, Malikai Gregg, Lucas Martinez, Ayden De Alba, Joel Salcedo, Jaxon Snider and D’ken Castillo. Top row, from left: Bradley Peterson, Colton Peterson, Bryanna De Alba, Alex Vasquez, Alondra Cordova and Jenna Lindquist.