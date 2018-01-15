Posted on Jan 15, 2018

Future high school’s street might get a new name

M Street NW, where construction for the future Quincy High School has begun, may soon be renamed either Jackrabbit Way or Jackrabbit Street, in honor of the school’s mascot.

The change is still being discussed by the Quincy City Council, but it would cap a months-long effort that began with two then-QHS seniors in Matt See’s class, surveying the student body’s opinion of the name change and asking for suggestions.

“These two seniors needed a senior project, Samantha Ruelas and Maria Zepeda,” and he suggested the idea of a survey, See said.

More than 12 alternatives appeared on the survey, including Jackrabbit Road, Jackrabbit Lane and Jackrabbit Street, Green And Gold Street, and Jacks Street.

The two students handed out surveys to almost the entire student body, See said. The two students have since graduated.

In spring last year, the duo presented the idea to the City Council. And the idea caught on to the point that in late December, then-Mayor Jim Hemberry said in an interview, before his term of office expired, that the council had reached a consensus and would move toward renaming the street.

In subsequent meetings, the idea was discussed, and one concern that came up was about safety, whether a new name might lengthen the response time for emergency responders. Most comments were in favor of a name change.

Hemberry said the name had not been chosen, but it was down to two choices: Jackrabbit Way or Jackrabbit Street. The name Jackrabbit Road had been somewhat discarded given that in Quincy, roadways with the name “road” run north-south and M Street runs east-west.

Road, street or way – what matters is the message this sends to schoolchildren across Quincy, See said.

“It tells our kids, whether they be at the junior high or the high school, ‘Hey, you can go make a difference,’” he said.

Not only that, but if you do it well and put in the work, the adults will listen to you, he added.

Silvia Esparza is a student at QHS and a student representative at City Council. The council members asked for her opinion on the naming issue as well.

“I told them it would really give pride to the Jackrabbit name,” Esparza said in December. “Not a lot of places in town have to do with Jackrabbits. The only place you see a Jackrabbit is QHL and that’s all.”

Mike Carlson, vice principal at Quincy High School, said he looked forward to having stationery with Jackrabbit as the street name. He also said this is not See’s first go-round trying to increase school spirit around town. Other ideas, Carlson said, have included painting the telephone poles and the water towers in school colors and switching all the district’s school mascots to Jackrabbits.

Quincy High School Principal Debbie Belew-Nyquist also expressed support for the street name change.

“With the new high school, it’s such a great opportunity to make a statement about having the Jackrabbits in town,” she said.

Carlson agreed.

“I just love the idea,” he said.

By Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com