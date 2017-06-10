Posted on Jun 10, 2017 in News

GCSO prepares informational meetings about reserve deputies

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office is providing three opportunities this summer for anyone to learn about becoming a reserve deputy.

The Reserve Deputy Sheriff Program is a volunteer organization that provides additional law enforcement resources to better serve the citizens of Grant County.

Reserve deputies have the same powers of arrest as regular full-time deputies, so reserve deputies are required to meet training standards just like their full-time counterparts. Assignments for reserve deputies may include field operations, special events and other assignments at the direction of the Sheriff.

Question-and-answer sessions are scheduled for 5-9 p.m. on three Wednesdays, June 21, July 12 and Aug. 2 at the Sheriff’s Moses Lake Substation, 1274 Lowry St., Moses Lake.

Interested individuals will be able to speak with a deputy and ask questions, such as: what are the basic requirements; what are the physical agility and written tests like; and what is expected of a reserve deputy.

By Post-Register Staff