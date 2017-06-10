GCSO prepares informational meetings about reserve deputies
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office is providing three opportunities this summer for anyone to learn about becoming a reserve deputy.
The Reserve Deputy Sheriff Program is a volunteer organization that provides additional law enforcement resources to better serve the citizens of Grant County.
Reserve deputies have the same powers of arrest as regular full-time deputies, so reserve deputies are required to meet training standards just like their full-time counterparts. Assignments for reserve deputies may include field operations, special events and other assignments at the direction of the Sheriff.
Question-and-answer sessions are scheduled for 5-9 p.m. on three Wednesdays, June 21, July 12 and Aug. 2 at the Sheriff’s Moses Lake Substation, 1274 Lowry St., Moses Lake.
Interested individuals will be able to speak with a deputy and ask questions, such as: what are the basic requirements; what are the physical agility and written tests like; and what is expected of a reserve deputy.
By Post-Register Staff