Posted on Oct 31, 2017

George company among five honored by state office

A company based in George is among five Washington companies that were chosen as recipients of the 2017 Corporations for Communities Award, according to an announcement by Washington’s Office of Secretary of State.

Secretary of State Kim Wyman will present the five businesses with a National Association of Secretaries of State Medallion Award during a ceremony in her office on Dec. 4 at 1:30 p.m. The award recognizes civic engagement, voter education efforts, government services and a commitment to giving back to the community.

“Washington is blessed to have so many caring companies that give back to their communities in a variety of ways,” Wyman said in a press release. “This awards program is a great way to recognize companies that go above and beyond to make a difference, and I look forward to honoring them at the Capitol.”

The Office of Secretary of State said the five award recipients are:

Shree Investments Inc. Located in George, the company contributes to local, regional and international organizations, including the Hope Heart Institute. It has a history of strong support of local schools.

Brighton Jones LLC. The Seattle company made $163,320 in local contributions and its 85 employees in Washington logged nearly 3,400 volunteer hours in 2016.

CFO Selections LLC. Located in Bellevue, offered pro-bono and reduced rate financial services to those in need. In 2016, it made $973,134 in charitable donations to more than 100 organizations. Named the 2017 Seattle Business Magazine Community Impact Company of the Year, its employees participate as paid or unpaid volunteers.

Kelleher Motor Company. The Ellensburg-based company assisted families with medical expenses through Sparrow Clubs USA and contributed to FISH Food Network, Hope Source, Wounded Warriors and other organizations.

Olympia Federal Savings & Loan Association. The Olympia company contributed more than $350,000 to over 300 organizations. At least 5 percent of its revenues go to community efforts. Employees receive 16 hours per year of paid volunteer time.

During the Dec. 4 ceremony, other nominees will receive honor roll certificates for their community efforts.

Corporations for Communities is a recognition program within the Secretary of State’s Corporations and Charities Division.

Washington’s Office of Secretary of State oversees a number of areas within state government, including managing state elections, registering corporations and charities, and governing the use of the state flag and state seal. The office also manages the State Archives and the State Library, as well as documenting extraordinary stories in Washington’s history through Legacy Washington.

By Post-Register Staff