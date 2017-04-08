Posted on Apr 8, 2017 in News

George council looks at water north of I-90

Two agenda items for the March 21 meeting of the George City Council touched on water and development north of Interstate 90.

Industrial Park 5

Water needs are rising at a Port of Quincy industrial development within the George city limits, along Beverly Burke Road North.

A water well put in by the Port of Quincy and then transferred to the city of George was discussed by the council again on March 21.

“Council requested that bids be brought in for upgrading Well No. 4,” said Gerene Nelson, George’s mayor, on Monday.

The city has grant funds ready to be used for the upgrade, Nelson said.

Water main project

Engineering work is going forward, paid for by a grant, to design a 16-inch water pipe to run under I-90 and reach the city’s area north of the freeway.

Construction of the water main, Nelson said, has to wait until the city hears more about funding from the state government.

By Dave Burgess, qvpreditor@gmail.com