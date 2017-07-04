Posted on Jul 4, 2017 in News

GeorgeCitizen of the Year happy to multi-task

With 40 years in town and a few more than that on planet Earth, George Citizen of the Year Debby Kooy says the work is never done.

Wearing as many hats as her schedule allows her to, Kooy and her husband, Elliot, have become staples of George life, a life she initially resisted when the news came that she was leaving Denver, Colo., for a small town near the Columbia River in Washington state.

The ’70s were coming to an end, and, “We were destined to live in the suburbs of the big city where it was comfortable to be anonymous. I had that all planned,” Kooy wrote in an email.

Instead, a couple of years later, around the end of the decade, her father-in-law asked them to move north so her husband could manage the family’s irrigation business. They arrived in George in a U-Haul truck and accompanied by their 10-month-old baby in March of 1980.

Eight weeks later, Mount St. Helens erupted.

Dusting themselves (and their home, and their new hometown’s streets, and their car) off, was a task big enough for anyone, but soon, Kooy began setting her sights on a task just as big: Turning George into something more than what it was.

“I began to wonder, ‘What’s wrong with George? What was wrong with this place? It had been so thoughtfully positioned on the major east-west thoroughfare, why hadn’t it developed into something reasonably attractive to highway travelers?’” she wrote. “Why wasn’t anyone taking advantage of the obvious potential of the place?”

As her interest in George grew, so did her family. In five years’ time, three had become seven. The thought of them growing up in a town that offered little spurred Kooy and her husband into action. In 1987, she joined the Georgettes, fittingly, introducing herself to the group during a Fourth of July celebration. Her first duties occurred inside a food booth. That, as it turned out, was just the beginning.

Elliot became a Community Hall member, then a City Council member, then the mayor for almost 30 years. Debby took on plenty of tasks as well, from the food booth to designing the big presidential cake for President’s Day and the giant cherry pie for the next year’s Fourth. Years of work coordinating both the Fourth and the work of the Community Hall followed, as well as the start of an art and pottery business.

“I felt welcomed and needed,” Debby wrote.

It wasn’t just the Fourth. George welcomed a new coffee house, a band shell on the park stage, a bluegrass festival and a remodeled Community Hall in 2009. Finally, a scant three decades after she first set eyes on it, the building had ceased to be “that ugly building” covered in St. Helens ash.

“It wasn’t Debby Kooy that did all of this; it was the good Lord and my community, the people around me, among whom I find encouragement to keep looking for ways to make George a good place to live,” she wrote.

At the same time, she added, “I can’t deny that there are times when I would really prefer to just hunker down at my potter’s wheel and tell George, WA, to go away. But it’s all about community.”

At the same time, she has come to love wearing so many hats.

“Living and participating in the George community has stretched and informed every capacity, gift and talent that God gave me,” she wrote. “I continue to want to press as much value into my community as I possibly can.”

By Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com