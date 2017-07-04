Posted on Jul 4, 2017 in News

Georgette spotlight – Glenys Stadelman

First, there was nothing. Then there was a house and a farm. Then, much later, pounds and pounds of sausage.

Glenys and Tony Stadelman had purchased their property a few miles south of George in 1976. At the time, there were no buildings on the property.

Within two years, the empty lot had been replaced with the farm and the house, and George had become a destination for their growing family.

In 1978, the Stadelmans moved from the Hillsboro area of Oregon with three young children, ready to farm in their new community. Two more children rounded out the family and kept Glenys busy. By then, George had become their home.

Soon after moving into the area, Glenys was invited to join the Burkettes, the sister service club with the Georgettes. With three small children and no evening childcare, she had to decline the invitation. However, in 1982, when the children were a bit older, she was able to join and begin working with the club. It was an opportunity to get to know other women in the community and socialize, which meant a lot to Glenys because she wasn’t working outside the home.

The couple mostly focused on farming alfalfa and small seed crops until the mid-1990s, when they sold a large portion of their farmland. That left 5 acres, which Tony used for custom farming, in addition to working for the Noxious Weed Control Board.

In the early 2000s, the Burkettes and the Georgettes faced dwindling numbers and decided to merge, keeping the latter group’s name. Glenys has been a Georgette ever since. Around the same time, she began teaching at George Elementary, where she stayed for 14 years, teaching music and P.E. as well as half-day kindergarten, later switching to full-day when funding became available.

The Stadelmans’ three sons and two daughters all graduated from Quincy and left the nest. Three went to Eastern Washington University and stayed in the Spokane area after graduating. One now lives in Issaquah and one in Redmond, Ore., three hours due east of Glenys’ alma mater, Oregon State University.

Glenys recently retired but continues to substitute at the elementary school, which keeps her busy. She also enjoys reading and taking walks, but new adventures await too. She took her first fishing trip with husband Tony this spring. In the fall, the couple plan to join a son in Redmond, Ore., for a hunting trip, which will likely help one of her family’s most cherished traditions.

The Stadelman family enjoys a yearly tradition of making sausage, usually in January. They freeze the venison or elk meat from their family’s hunting. Then, when their “Sausage Weekend” arrives, along with a houseful of family, they blend the meat with pork and get to work.

They make around 400 pounds in that weekend, which is split among the family members to enjoy. Glenys said she hopes that when she and Tony no longer host the weekend at their home, their children will continue the tradition. She said it’s a lot of work, but it’s also a lot of fun.

“Everybody gets a kick out of it,” she said.

By Jeannie Moraga, QVPR contributor