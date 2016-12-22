Posted by Sebastian Moraga on Dec 22, 2016 in Sports

Girl wrestlers show improvement in draw

The Quincy girls’ wrestling team tied the visiting Wahluke Warriors 12-12 in a six-match showdown that included two exhibitions.

In the midst of a subdued Quincy High School gym -the matches began with the Pledge of Allegiance and a moment of silence for Quincy’s Guerrero family- the Lady Jacks found their footing quickly, jumping to a 12-0 lead.

In the first match of the night, Quincy’s Kimberley Gonzalez wrestled Osiris Cruz at 130 lbs.

Gonzalez won by pin with 49 seconds left in the first round.

At 140 lbs. Quincy’s Sahara Smith wrestled Chloe Nelson. Smith won by pin with 43 seconds left in the first.

At 155 lbs., Quincy’s Brenda Salgado wrestled Wahluke’s Abby Garrison. Salgado fell behind 6-2 after the first round, before rallying in the second round to tie at 6-6. An illegal hold gave Wahluke a 7-6 lead and the Warrior wrestler would not look back. Garrison won by pin with 15 seconds to go in the third round.

At 170 lbs., Quincy’s Aleida Orozco wrestled Wahluke’s Diana Lopez.

With 50 seconds to go in the first round, Lopez pinned Orozco and tied the score for good.

Quincy’s Vanessa Ramirez wrestled Maria Sanchez, losing by pin, and Josselinne Gonzalez wrestled Cruz, winning by pin, in the two exhibition matches.

“There was a good improvement, we saw some really good takedowns, good half-nelsons put in,” Quincy head coach William Clifton said. “At the same time, we saw some girls with more nerves than anything else, and who did not perform as well.”

This was a rare home matchup for the Lady Jacks and the home-cooking may well have made a difference, Clifton said.

“They don’t have to travel, they get to come straight from home, they are in their own crowd,” Clifton said. “The girls seem to have a little more energy for home crowds than they do for something else.”

The team is battling the injury bug almost as much as it battles its opponents. Between the infirmary and the holiday trips, the team is five girls down, including a last-minute scratch due to a skin condition.

Next up is the Winter Cup at Hanford, Dec. 29.

“It gives us a good four, five days of practice to get ready for that and see the improvements that we have to make,” he said.

After that comes a trip to Wahluke Jan. 5 and a mix-and-match at home Jan. 9, before the Othello Girls’ Invitational, Jan. 13.

Over the holidays, the girls will brush up on the basics.

“Some of the girls picked them up right away, some of them did not,” Clifton said. “We are just going to have to keep hammering away: Basics, basics, basics.”

The team is following the diet plan and every girl in the team is under her wrestling weight.

“We haven’t had any problems,” he said. “They are following the weight plan. I’m as surprised as they are,” Clifton said.

Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com