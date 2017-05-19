Posted on May 19, 2017 in Sports

Girls doubles team qualifies for state tourney in Seattle

It took a year for the sting to go away, but it finally did.

Twelve months after they missed out on going to the state tournament by one point, the duo of Natalie Thomsen and Rachel Faw left no doubt this time.

Faw and Thomsen reached the finals of the district tournament in Ephrata this week, thus earning a spot at the state tournament Memorial Day Weekend at the University of Washington.

Faw and Thomsen started their district tourney with a bye, before facing off against Prosser’s Jamie Fassler and Cyndal Johnson.

The Quincy duo prevailed in their first match by a score of 6-1, 6-1.

The pair of Lady Jacks next faced Macy Hampton and Daishawn Roylance of Othello, and once again prevailed by a score of 6-3, 6-1.

Next, in the district semifinals, the Quincy duo played Allison Manion and Kelli Willett, of East Valley-Yakima.

The Quincy girls won by a score of 7-5, 6-3.

Next up for the Quincy girls is a match Saturday at 2:30 in Ephrata against East Valley’s Olivia Daughs and BayLeigh Harris for the title of district champions. Both tandems have already qualified for state.

The winner will advance to the big dance at the UW as the No. 1 seed from districts 5 and 6 and the loser will be seeded No. 2

A singles player and a boys’ doubles team from Quincy still have a shot to qualify to state.

Jerry Hodges and Gates Petersen play in the semifinals of the boys’ doubles consolation bracket Thursday at 2:30 p.m. against Toppenish’s Parker Reynolds and Eliab Garza.

The winning team plays the consolation finals later that day (at 4:30 p.m.) and earns the right to play against a duo from the Great Northern League in a crossover match 1 p.m. Saturday in Ephrata.

Both the winner and the loser of the consolation finals get crossover matches against GNL squads.

Petersen and Hodges reached this point after starting out beating Edmil Cachero and Gerome Dosono of Wapato, 6-1, 6-1.

In their second match, the Quincy duo beat Austin Ness and Tommy Hyatt of Ellensburg, 6-1, 6-2.

Next, the Quincy team lost to Gabe Anderson and Danny Scherschlight of East Valley-Yakima in three sets, 4-6, 7-6, 3-6.

The loss dropped the Quincy boys to the consolation bracket, where they beat Logan LeVon and Gunnar Tucker of Selah, 6-3, 6-2.

In the boys’ singles bracket, Louis Merred will play in the consolation semifinals 2:30 p.m. Thursday against Alex Perez of Toppenish.

If Merred wins, he advances to the consolation finals Thursday at 4:30 p.m. and earns the right to play his own crossover match against a player from the GNL.

Merred’s journey to (hopefully) the Emerald City began with a bye and a win over Devin Amaro of Grandview, 6-1, 7-5.

He then beat Levi Garza of Othello 6-4, 6-3, before losing to Michael Manion of East Valley-Yakima, 6-1, 6-3 in the winners bracket semifinals.

Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com