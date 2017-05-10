Posted on May 10, 2017 in Sports

Girls golf team finishes second in four-team home date

The Quincy Jacks’ girls golf team continued its run toward

a postseason berth with a good showing at a four team date at its home course on Highway 281.

Colockum Ridge proved once again to be a fertile

ground for the Jacks, witnessing the home squad finish second,

just seven strokes shy of a tie for first.

Selah’s foursome finished first with a team score of 408,

the Jacks’ foursome finished second with 415, Wapato’s

foursome finished third with 490. Grandview had only two

golfers participate, and scored a 251.

For the Jacks, Stacia Sarty led the team by shooting an

89 on the par-71 course. Anai Flores shot a 106, and Lara

Madre and Jadith Alcaraz both shot a 110.

For Selah, Kannin Sugden shot an 87 and Bridget Watkins

shot a 96. Gabby Record shot a 107 and Lindsay Hefner

shot a 116. For Wapato, Ethelyn Dacusin

shot a 108 and Whia Ray shot a 113. Tamara James

shot a 128 and Saida Guzman shot a 148.

Grandview brought Marin Bender and Crystal Bravo to

the friendly confines of Colockum Ridge. Bender shot

a 124 and Bravo fell three strokes short of a tie, shooting

a 127.

Also participating in the date for the Jacks, Wolves and

Vikings were golfers Yulisa Flores (Quincy), Maddie Osorio

(Wapato) and Jade Wold (Selah.)

Flores, Anai’s cousin finished her round with a score

of 120. Osorio shot a 145 and Wold shot a 121.

Next up for the Lady Jacks was a home matchup against

Ellensburg and Othello at Colockum Ridge. Scores weren’t

available prior to press time. After that, the Quincy team

was scheduled to travel to Ephrata to face Toppenish

and the host Tigers at Lakeview Golf and Country Club in

Soap Lake. which is also the site of the District 5/6 tournament

May 15, the first round of postseason play.

By Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com