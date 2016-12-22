Posted by Sebastian Moraga on Dec 22, 2016 in Sports
Girls’ hoops endure tough loss to Othello
Sebastian Moraga/Post-Register
Winless Othello came to Quincy last week and snapped a three-game losing streak at the expense of a young Lady Jacks’ squad, by a score of 43-34. Hailey McKee had 10 points, Natalie Thomsen had six, Alysha Donovan and Victoria Carrillo had three and Rachel Faw had four. Pictured above, Erica Camacho, left, tries to get past an Othello player. Camacho had five points.
Next up for the Lady Jacks is a home game against Prosser Dec. 27 at 5:45 p.m. and another against Grandview two days later.