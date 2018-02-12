Posted on Feb 12, 2018

Girls hoops team closes season with tough loss against Ephrata

A season of learning and growth came to an end Saturday for the Lady Jacks girls basketball team with a 56-30 loss to Ephrata at home.

“We stayed with them, we handled their press a lot better than last time,” said Quincy coach Cory Medina, who praised his squad for staying calmer than the last time they played Ephrata, on the road, when nerves got the best of them.

Not this time. Despite it being Senior Night for the Lady Jacks, the team remained composed, Medina said.

“That’s good growth right there,” he added.

Ivania Chavez led the Jacks with 10 points. Corina Cervantes had six, Jackie Garces had five, Hailey McKee had four. Pamela Barajas had three points and Jacqueline Dearie had two points.

The Jacks dropped to 0-20 on the season. Ephrata finished the regular season with a 13-9 mark, 9-9 against league teams.

Medina also praised his team for improving as the season wore on.

“I’m kind of sad that we didn’t win a game, but at the same time, at least we were growing and getting better and getting ready for next season.” Opposing coaches let Medina know the team was improving, he added.

The key during the offseason will be to get some hardcourt time, and lots of it.

“If we can get 30 games this summer, that would be awesome,” he said.

The team will try to attend at least two basketball camps, with each camp guaranteeing at least 10 games.

One camp is nearby, in Soap Lake. The other is 300 miles away, in Ilwaco, 30 minutes north of Astoria, Ore.

The rest of the games will likely come against nearby teams like Othello or Warden.

“I think that’s the main thing we lack, that game-time experience,” Medina said. “The girls do great with skills if it is at a slower speed, but in a game where you have to be at a quick speed, it’s hard to execute all the little things.”

If the team can improve on that, next year the fandom will see a Quincy team that can compete with some of the teams in the schedule, he said.

The team loses two seniors this year, Jackie Garces and Jazmine Benitez.

By Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com