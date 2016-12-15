Posted by Sebastian Moraga on Dec 15, 2016 in Sports

Girls’ hoops team learns as it goes

A season of learning continues for the Quincy High School girls’ basketball team.

With a 2-2 overall record, but with an 0-2 record in the CWAC, the girls are beginning to learn to put into practice during games what they learn during the week at home.

Nerves are still a factor, though, head coach Cory Medina said.

Against Ellensburg, they met a nemesis they had not encountered before.

“Ellensburg plays with a lot of pressure and it was the first time they had played pressure like that,” Medina said. “It was a little eye-opening for them.”

The Jacks’ team faced a man-to-man defense from Ellensburg, a contrast to the zone defense the Selah Vikings used against the Jacks.

The Bulldogs prevailed 58-30.

“We watched film and the girls started to see that the more they relaxed and swung the ball around, things opened up and we broke the press really easy,” Medina said. “It was a good eye-opener for them.”

This group has the fundamentals down, Medina said, and they play and practice hard.

“They hustle and they go at it with everything they got, Medina said.

Next up for the Jacks is a pair of home games against the Othello Huskies and the East Valley-Yakima Red Devils Friday and Saturday, respectively.

Tipoff is at 5:45 for both games.

Othello, Medina said, is a young program like the Jacks, “So hopefully we should be very competitive with them.”

East Valley is a strong, mature program, Medina said.

“They are going to be another Ellensburg,” he said, later adding that getting a split would be fine.

“I think we can play with a lot of the teams in the league if we are playing up to our best game,” Medina said.

