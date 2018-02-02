Posted on Feb 2, 2018

Girls hoops team loses to Grandview Greyhounds

Pamela Barajas had a breakout game the Quincy Lady Jacks had been waiting for last Jan. 27 in a loss to Grandview.

Barajas, listed as a 5-foot-9-inch sophomore muscled her way inside and led the team in points with eight.

“They are finally giving her the ball,” Quincy head coach Cory Medina said after the loss to the Greyhounds, 79-30. “The last couple of weeks, we have had her full-time and we have kept going, ‘give her the ball!’”

In addition, the Greyhound player that guarded her got into foul trouble right away, collecting four in the first half alone.

Quincy started slow in the first quarter, yielding a 26-5 lead to the visitors.

“We tried to go faster than what we need to,” Medina said. “Once we started to slow down and see the things we need to see, we started doing a lot better.”

The girls see that the team is improving, but they want it to happen faster than it is.

Ivania Chavez had seven points, Jackie Garces had four, Hailey McKee had one point, Jacqueline Dearie had five, and Corina Cervantes had five.

Grandview’s Grace Meza led all scorers with 31 points, including 13 free throws.

“As a team they shot 35 free throws,” Medina said. “We shot eight. They were driving more so the more you drive in, the more fouls will be called.”

Then, Jan. 30, the team traveled to Toppenish where the Wildcats took that game by a score of 60-23.

“We are just trying to keep growing,” Medina said, adding that the whole point of the season was to learn, “and the girls are doing that.

“Do I wish it was faster? Of course, everybody does. I don’t think the girls like it but they understand it. We have talked about it with them. Most of the girls in our league start playing in the fourth grade. And they are playing 20-plus games a season.”

The hope is for parents to step up and coach an AAU team, so the younger generations of basketball players will know the nuances of the game by the time they suit up as underclassmen for Quincy.

Medina said he hopes to see everybody back next year except for two graduating seniors, Jazmine Benitez and Garces.

Next year’s team, if everyone returns, should have a strong nucleus of players, including five seniors, Medina said.

The 2019-2020 season looks to be a challenge, Medina said, with players like Chavez, Vander Veen, McKee, Cervantes and Arroyo leaving the program.

But that’s still a year away. In the meantime, there’s one more game for the Lady Jacks this year, and it’s a big one.

The last game of the season for the Quincy girls is also Senior Night against their orange-and-black archrivals, from the east.

The Lady Tigers come to town for a 5:45 tip-off Feb. 2 at Woodworth Court.

Ephrata is 11-9 for the season, 8-9 in the Central Washington Athletic Conference.

The Jacks are 0-19, with an 0-17 mark in the CWAC.

“I keep telling the girls, keep playing, and just have fun,” Medina said. “We’ll worry about the score later. Right now, just play.”

By Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com