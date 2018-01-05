Posted on Jan 5, 2018

Girls hoops team shows progress in loss

The Quincy Lady Jacks basketball team showed improvement on several areas during a loss to Toppenish, which gives the team hope that a few surprises might be in store for the second half of the season.

“I keep telling the girls,” head coach Cory Medina said, “We are going to knock off a team we are not supposed to.”

The Lady Jacks lost to Toppenish 66-30, but they managed to stay within striking distance for large swaths of the game, going into the break down by 10 points.

The team’s improved focus helped the Lady Jacks play a better all-around game, despite the final score, Medina said.

“They were doing a lot better being focused the whole time, taking shots, not being afraid to shoot, finally,” Medina said. “It was good. It’s coming slowly, but it’s coming. At least we are not going backwards.”

Corina Cervantes and Ivania Chavez led the team with six points, followed by Avery Vander Veen with five points and Bryonna Gray with four.

Gaby Arroyo had three points; Jackie Garces, Hailey McKee and Jacqueline Dearie had two points each.

The team improved on its footwork, cutting down on its number of unforced errors like traveling or double-dribbles, which lead to turnovers.

“Be decisive on what you’re going to do, be focused,” Medina said. “That’s what we are working on and they are getting it. Some girls do it better than others, but it’s starting to come together.”

The team ended up the game with a slight uptick of energy, which did not go unnoticed, Medina said. In the midst of a 10-game losing streak, it’s easy to start beating up on yourself and that takes a lot of energy and fight out of you, Medina said.

Seeing the improvement, particularly in the first half, helps in that regard.

“I told the girls at halftime, ‘this has to feel a ton better, because we are scoring points, we are in a close game,’” he said. “That helps, being close, and seeing and feeling that they are doing things right. It gives them a lot of energy.”

Next up for the Lady Jacks is a back-to-back stretch of games, with a trip to Ephrata to face the archrivals from the county seat Jan. 5 at 5:45 p.m. and then a trip to Selah the next day to face the Vikings.

Tip-off against the Vikings is at 5:45 p.m. The Lady Jacks sit in 10th place in the CWAC with an 0-10 record, 0-8 in conference as of Jan. 2. Selah sits in third place with a 6-3 record, 6-2 in conference. Ephrata sits in fifth place with a 6-4 record, 3-4 in conference.

The second game of the back-to-backers is the first game of the second half of the season, so it will be a good measuring stick for how the team has improved since the start of the 2017 campaign, Medina said.

Selah visited Quincy Dec. 2, winning 57-17.

After that, the Lady Jacks get some more home cooking, hosting Prosser and Ellensburg on Jan. 12 and 13, respectively. Tip-offs for both are at 5:45 p.m, as well.

By Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com