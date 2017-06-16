Posted on Jun 16, 2017 in Business/Agriculture

A Glamorous Experience Nail Spa opens in Quincy

A Glamorous Experience Nail Spa had its grand opening on June 9 with a ribbon-cutting provided by the Quincy Valley Chamber of Commerce.

The business is a full-service nail and spa, offering manicures, pedicures, artificial nails and nail services, waxing, skin care treatments and permanent makeup. The business is at 3 E St. SE, Quincy, and can be reached at 787-3710. Hours are Tuesday through Friday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Seen in the center, holding the grand-opening scissors, are the business owners, Lynai Mulliken and Dan Mulliken. To the right of them are Joyce Mulliken; and Henry Hernandez and Sally Hart, of the chamber. From the left are Julie Putnam and Cari Mathews, of the chamber; Maria Nguyen, a nail spa employee; and Brittany Dearing and Jessica Dearing with grandkids.