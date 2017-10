Posted on Oct 23, 2017

Goats, Jacks play to a draw

The Quincy Lady Jacks soccer team tied the Chelan Lady Goats 0-0 on Oct. 12 in a hard-fought match that saw Quincy dominate for long stretches of the second half but unable reach the back of the Chelan net. Quincy followed up the tie to the Lady Goats with two losses and now finish the season against two-win Wapato on the road.