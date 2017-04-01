Posted on Apr 1, 2017 in Sports

Golf team beats Omak Pioneers, Cascade Kodiaks

Ignoring the tough weather that assailed their home course during their early practices, the Jacks golf squads remain unbeaten after two home games.

First, the Jacks defeated the Cascade (Leavenworth) Kodiaks, 354-405 March 16, and followed it up with another victory against a Caribou Trail League opponent, defeating the Omak Pioneers 351 to 422.

In the friendly (and remarkably snow and mud-free) confines of Colockum Ridge, the Jacks boys team defeated the Kodiaks with Trajan Trevino leading the way.

Trevino shot a 79, followed by Jesus Sosa who shot an 81 and Brendan Van Diest, who shot a 93.

Sosa had a birdie on the fourth hole, a par-4. Van Diest had a birdie on the second hole, another par-4.

Trevino had birdies on 11 and 13, both par-4.

The Jacks’ Dawson Van Diest shot a 101 and Nik Wilson shot a 108. Quincy’s Juan Aguilar shot a 110.

Colockum Ridge is a par-71 course.

For the Kodiaks, Tim Wells shot an 85, followed by Bryson Murdoch, who shot a 99, Bruce Ledbetter-Gibbs, who shot a 103 and Stefan Zucktriegel who shot a 118.

Among the girls, the Lady Jacks’ Marlo Omlin and Chloe Ovenell shot a 108 and Jadith Alcaraz shot a 120.

For the Kodiaks’ girls team, Maddie Hontou shot a 113 and Jacelyn Bain shot a 110.

Then March 23, the Pioneers from Okanogan County paid the Jacks a visit.

This time, Brendan Van Diest led the way, shooting an 84, followed by Sosa, who shot an 85 and Trevino, who shot an 88. Dawson Van Diest shot a 94.

Luis Barragan shot a 108 and Juan Aguilar shot a 109.

For the Pioneer boys, Wyatt Utt shot a 90 and Kyle Abrahamson shot a 95. Walker Osborne shot a 104 and Caleb Richter shot a 133.

Among the girls, Omlin shot a 94, Ovenell shot a 112, Jadith Alcaraz shot a 124, Anai Flores shot a 134 and Yulisa Flores shot a 161. For the Pioneers girls team, Riley Abrahamson shot a 118.

Next up for the Quincy boys is a home game against Chelan Thursday at 2:30 followed by a trip to the Yakima area to participate in Davis High School’s Joe Lenburg Classic, starting at 10 a.m. Friday.

The girls also will play Chelan, but instead of the trip to Yakima, their next game listed on www.cwacathletics.com, is the Girls’ Golf Invitational at Moses Lake April 10.

First tee is at 11 a.m.

Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com