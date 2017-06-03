Posted on Jun 3, 2017 in Sports

Golfers compete at state in Spokane

It was a tale of two nines for Quincy golfer Jesus Sosa at state.

A strong front nine mixed with a tough back nine kept him from advancing into the final round of competition last week in Spokane.

Sosa, a senior, “played the best front nine I have ever seen him play,” coach Chris Trevino said. “Wonderful up-and-downs all day long on that front nine. Playing super solid, and then he couldn’t get any traction on the back nine.”

Two consecutive bogeys started him out, and by the time the 18th hole came along, Sosa had not made par on any hole from 10-18, Trevino said.

The cut for the final round was 84 and Sosa ended up shooting 89.

“Super proud of him,” Trevino said. “Really proud of what he has been able to accomplish. He has played three seasons with us but he has only had a golf club in his hand for two years.”

Othello’s Patrick Azevedo, another CWAC golfer, won the state championship.

“We were talking about that with him,” Trevino said of his

pupil. “Sosa got to play with Azevedo twice; got to measure himself up against him. He talked about that, and he was excited about it. As soon as he found out that Patrick had won, he said, “I got to play with the state champion two times this year.”

The Jacks had a good season this year, Trevino said, but they lose six seniors to graduation, Sosa included.

Dawson Van Diest, Trajan Trevino (Chris’ son) and incoming freshman Nate Gonzalez figure among the golfers expected to hit the links for the green-and-gold next year.

Travis Harris, Luis Barragan, Juan Aguilar and Sosa are among the players moving on.

“We got to build those guys all the way up from when they came up as sophomores and they all really grew,” Trevino said. “and they learned to love the game of golf.”

Some friendly rivalries will likely outlast graduation by a few decades, Trevino said, like that of Aguilar and Barragan.

“I told them on the way home from districts, ‘I can see you guys, 50 years old, still doing the same thing, going after each other.’”

After their season was over, Aguilar and Barragan went at it again, trying to beat each other on the golf course. Aguilar played his best round ever, shooting a 90.

“I was like, ‘Dude, where was that all year?” Trevino quipped.

Among the girls, Marlo Omlin shot a 111 and Anai Flores shot a 122 in the preliminary round of their state championship. The cut was 97.

Just like Sosa, the girls also had the chance to play with the state champion. The top prize went to an Ephrata golfer, Kennedee Peters, with second place going to another CWAC golfer, Morgan Baum of East Valley-Yakima.

The Red Devils also won the state team championship.

The girls played at Indian Canyon Golf Course in Spokane. The boys played a different Spokane course, the Creek at Qualchan.

