Posted on May 17, 2019

Golfers make state

Two Quincy High School golfers qualified for state on May 13, after a good showing at the 2A district championships in Soap Lake.

Stacia Sarty qualified for the third straight year to state, finishing in third place, shooting a 46 on the front nine and a 43 on the back nine for a total score of 89.

Mackenzie Kleyn shot a front-nine 51 and a back-nine 52 for a total score of 103, finishing in 13th place. This will be her first time at state.

The 2A State Golf Tournament will take place May 21 and 22 at Liberty Lake’s MeadowWood Golf Course.