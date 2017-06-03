Posted on Jun 3, 2017 in News

Governor Jay Inslee visits Quincy school

A group of kindergartners got the surprise of the year last week when they entered Camille Jones’ Enrichment classroom at Pioneer Elementary School.

Not only was Jones there to greet them (the current state teacher of the year has spent most of the year visiting classrooms around the state), but also a special guest – Washington Gov. Jay Inslee.

Inslee visited with grownups and children during a quick stop in Quincy on May 25, a day that included stops in Wenatchee and Ellensburg. First, he met with a group of dignitaries that included Jones, Quincy School District Superintendent John Boyd, Assistant Superintendent Nik Bergman, state Sen. Judy Warnick, Quincy Mayor Jim Hemberry and Quincy school board members Alex Ybarra and Tricia Lubach.

Lubach updated Inslee on the upcoming changes to the school district, including the construction of a new high school, a new elementary school and the switch from junior high to middle school. Boyd updated Inslee on the growth of the district.

“We are growing about 3 percent a year,” Boyd told Inslee. “We have about 3,000 students, we had 2,200 10 years (ago). We think we are on the precipice of even larger growth, with all the server farms’ growth.”

Hemberry agreed.

“We are moving forward,” the mayor told Inslee. “We certainly appreciate the Legislature’s and your support in getting assistance to encourage the data centers to come here.”

Inslee asked Hemberry about the future of server farms in Quincy.

“Is there a ceiling or not?” the governor asked the mayor.

Hemberry replied that the concerns involve the availability of water and the quality of air.

“The air quality issues will somehow dictate how many (data centers) we have,” Hemberry said. “They need water for cooling, so that’s somewhat of a limitation. Water is becoming the biggest topic we need to be talking about. Precious commodity.”

On the other hand, Hemberry said that when some data centers first moved in, they bought enough land to accommodate future expansions. The city should protect those expansions first, rather than invite new data centers to move in, “and then suddenly we don’t have the infrastructure to support expansions,” he said.

Lastly, Jones spoke of the things children learn at her Enrichment class, noting that it’s a model unique in the state.

“Carole Carlton brought this idea,” Jones said of the school district’s director of student achievement, “for students to not only be challenged but exposed to really diverse content, so that as they get older, they know what their interests are and they have a chance to say, ‘I can be good at science! I have been doing chemistry since second grade.”

Jones added, “Just trying to make children feel comfortable in all those fields, and letting them know that they can do things that are challenging.”

Inslee replied by congratulating Jones. “I think they chose the teacher of the year quite well,” he said.

High school teacher Ross Kondo spoke to Inslee about the Microsoft-backed TEALS program he teaches, and how Microsoft employees volunteer as instructors via Skype and in person. TEALS stands for Technology Education And Literacy in Schools.

“Our volunteers are amazing,” Kondo said, mentioning the diversity of people volunteering to teach. Kondo added that the volunteers encourage students to intern with Microsoft.

Before he left, Inslee had a chance to do a little chemistry of his own, making modeling compounds with the kindergartners, mixing flour, salt, food coloring and water.

Afterward, some of the dignitaries applauded Inslee’s visit and the opportunity to show the work happening at Pioneer.

“It’s really a once-in-a-lifetime thing,” principal

Ellen Hopkins said. “You never get to see the governor, you never meet him, you never touch him, and he has shown himself to be a people person who really enjoyed his time here and saw the great things we are doing here in Quincy and at Pioneer.”

Other guests talked about what they would like to see happen from now on after the governor’s visit.

“I would like him to continue to advocate for our kids and our kids’ education,” Hopkins said. “Especially our most vulnerable students that we seem to dismiss more easily.”

Jones said she would like the governor to see how the Enrichment program gives students opportunities to learn things outside their general education content.

“That doesn’t happen in many places in Washington,” she said. “It’s very unique and very special.”

Assistant superintendent Nik Bergman said he would like to see the McCleary court decision, which demanded that the state meet its obligation to fully fund public education, fulfilled.

“We hope that Republicans and Democrats can work together and put a budget together that fully funds education and that supports programs like Enrichment, because right now we are using a lot of levy dollars to fund this program,” Bergman said.

Warnick described the visit as hopeful.

“We have a governor who is very interested in education, and to come and visit Camille Jones, visit the classroom, to come and actually make Play-Doh with the kids, tells me a lot about how important this is to him,” Warnick said.

