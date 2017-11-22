Posted on Nov 22, 2017

Governor proclaims Nov. 25 Small Business Saturday

Gov. Jay Inslee has named Nov. 25 Small Business Saturday, adding to a national effort to draw some holiday shoppers out of malls and onto the Main Streets of America.

“The morning after Thanksgiving may be the traditional start of the holiday shopping season, but more and more shoppers are bypassing the malls to find unique gifts and support their friends and neighbors on Small Business Saturday,” said Patrick Connor in a press release, Washington state director for the National Federation of Independent Business, which is co-sponsoring the awareness campaign along with American Express.

“Small businesses are the backbone of our economy, and the glue that holds communities together – creating jobs, boosting the local economy, and preserving our neighborhoods,” Inslee noted in his proclamation, according to NFIB’s press release. “Small Business Saturday is a day dedicated to supporting small businesses on the busiest shopping weekend of the year.”

According to a survey by NFIB and American Express, shoppers spent $15.4 billion last year at locally owned stores and restaurants on Small Business Saturday, which was a 13 percent increase over the previous year.

As the governor pointed out in his proclamation, “Washington’s small businesses employ more than half of the state’s private workforce, 1.3 million workers in Washington … businesses with fewer than 100 employees are the largest share of business employment.”

In an analysis of various studies, the American Independent Business Alliance summarized that on average, 48 percent of each purchase at local independent businesses was recirculated locally, compared to less than 14 percent of purchases at chain stores, NFIB said. “In other words, going local creates more local wealth and jobs,” said the AMIBA study.

By Post-Register Staff