Posted by Sebastian Moraga on Jan 12, 2017 in News

Grant County employment data shows bright spots

According to the Washington Employment Security Department, in Grant County the average annual unemployment rate decreased three-tenths of a percentage point between the Novembers of 2015 and 2016, from 7.5 to 7.2 percent.

Estimates indicate that Grant County’s nonfarm employers provided 900 more jobs in November 2016 than in November 2015, a 3.2 percent upturn, while Washington’s labor market grew at a 3.0 percent clip.

In Grant County, the construction industry has experienced year-over-year employment increases for the past four months (August through November 2016). Statewide, construction has been adding workers for 57 consecutive months.

Employment in durable goods manufacturing in Grant County has registered declines for the past 13 months. Between the Novembers of 2015 and 2016, durable goods manufacturing fell 18.1 percent, a 410-job downturn.

Jobs in wholesale trade, which includes data centers, advanced from 1,620 in November 2015 to 1,850 this November, a 230-job and 14.2 percent upturn. This category has been expanding for the past 10 months.

Professional and business services was the employment category in Grant County that added the most jobs from November 2015 to November 2016. It tallied 1,380 jobs in November 2015 versus 2,070 in November 2016, a strong 690-job and 50 percent upturn.

Post-Register staff