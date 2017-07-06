Posted on Jul 6, 2017 in News

Grant County issues burn ban

The Grant County Board of Commissioners on June 28 imposed an emergency, temporary ban on outdoor burning, effective immediately. The ban prohibits all outdoor burning until further notice. It will be lifted when conditions improve, the county said in a press release.

If citizens are caught burning, they could face fines and other consequences.

Agricultural burning is allowed when properly permitted by the Washington Department of Ecology. For more information about agricultural burning, contact Ecology at 509-329-3400.

Recreational fires are allowed in approved devices at public campgrounds, when allowed by the campground authority. Recreational fires in private pits or residences are allowed when surrounded by 25 feet of noncombustible material and a charged water line is present and attended at all times. Open flames associated with gas barbeques or charcoal startup are allowed in a safe and sane manner.

The county burn ban does not change the burn ban already imposed on all cities in Grant County by the Washington Department of Ecology. When the countywide burn ban is lifted, the Ecology burn ban will still be in place. For more information, call 509-754-2011, ext. 3001.

By Post-Register Staff